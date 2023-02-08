Macatawa Bank Co. (MCBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on February 28th

Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th.

Macatawa Bank has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years. Macatawa Bank has a payout ratio of 25.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of MCBC opened at $10.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $373.67 million, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Macatawa Bank has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $11.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCBC. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 332.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Macatawa Bank by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Macatawa Bank by 353.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 10,295 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Macatawa Bank by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Macatawa Bank by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. 40.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Macatawa Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Macatawa Bank Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company offers a range of commercial and personal banking services. It also includes checking, savings and certificates of deposit accounts, cash management, safe deposit boxes, trust services and commercial, mortgage and consumer loans, internet and telephone banking, and debit cards.

