Macatawa Bank Co. (MCBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on February 28th

Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th.
Macatawa Bank has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years. Macatawa Bank has a payout ratio of 25.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Macatawa Bank Stock Performance
Shares of MCBC opened at $10.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $373.67 million, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Macatawa Bank has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $11.84.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Macatawa Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Macatawa Bank Company Profile
Macatawa Bank Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company offers a range of commercial and personal banking services. It also includes checking, savings and certificates of deposit accounts, cash management, safe deposit boxes, trust services and commercial, mortgage and consumer loans, internet and telephone banking, and debit cards.
