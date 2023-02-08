Macy’s (NYSE:M) Trading Down 4.9%

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.78 and last traded at $22.81. Approximately 2,799,166 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 8,959,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.99.

M has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Macy’s from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Macy’s in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.92.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.14 and its 200 day moving average is $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Estabrook Capital Management grew its stake in Macy’s by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Macy’s by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Macy’s by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Macy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

