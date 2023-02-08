MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Given New C$25.50 Price Target at Raymond James

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Raymond James from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on MAG Silver from C$24.50 to C$26.50 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Tuesday. CIBC lowered their target price on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their target price on MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on MAG Silver from C$28.75 to C$28.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
MAG Silver Price Performance
Shares of MAG remained flat at $13.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 182,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,125. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 47.89 and a beta of 1.07. MAG Silver has a 1-year low of $10.32 and a 1-year high of $19.58.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MAG Silver
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in MAG Silver by 73.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 10,513 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in MAG Silver during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MAG Silver by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 670,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,843,000 after acquiring an additional 6,578 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MAG Silver by 115.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 307,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after acquiring an additional 164,859 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MAG Silver by 7.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares during the period. 40.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MAG Silver Company Profile
MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.
