MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Given New C$25.50 Price Target at Raymond James

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Raymond James from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on MAG Silver from C$24.50 to C$26.50 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Tuesday. CIBC lowered their target price on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their target price on MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on MAG Silver from C$28.75 to C$28.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of MAG remained flat at $13.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 182,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,125. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 47.89 and a beta of 1.07. MAG Silver has a 1-year low of $10.32 and a 1-year high of $19.58.

MAG Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MAG Silver will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in MAG Silver by 73.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 10,513 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in MAG Silver during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MAG Silver by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 670,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,843,000 after acquiring an additional 6,578 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MAG Silver by 115.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 307,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after acquiring an additional 164,859 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MAG Silver by 7.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares during the period. 40.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

