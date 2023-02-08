Magic Internet Money (MIM) Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. During the last seven days, Magic Internet Money has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Magic Internet Money has a total market cap of $103.99 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Magic Internet Money coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004358 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Magic Internet Money Profile

Magic Internet Money launched on June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 698,964,077 coins and its circulating supply is 103,827,108 coins. Magic Internet Money’s official message board is abracadabramoney.medium.com. The official website for Magic Internet Money is abracadabra.money. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Magic Internet Money

According to CryptoCompare, “At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magic Internet Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magic Internet Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Magic Internet Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

