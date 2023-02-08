Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.57.

MBUU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $89.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $94.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Malibu Boats to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

MBUU stock opened at $63.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.61. Malibu Boats has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $72.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.02 and its 200-day moving average is $56.68.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Homestead Advisers Corp raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 89,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 10,834 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Malibu Boats by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

