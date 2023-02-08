Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.57.
MBUU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $89.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $94.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Malibu Boats to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Malibu Boats Trading Up 1.4 %
MBUU stock opened at $63.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.61. Malibu Boats has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $72.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.02 and its 200-day moving average is $56.68.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Malibu Boats
Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Malibu Boats (MBUU)
- 3 Hot Stocks The Analysts Are Buying
- Hertz Global Holding Could Be A Comfortable Ride In 2023
- Two Billionaires Are Rigging the Market. Here’s How to Fight Back
- Should Investors Buy or Sell the Vaccinex Patent News?
- Take-Two Interactive Or Activision Blizzard: An Obvious Choice?
Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.