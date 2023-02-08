Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th.

Marine Products has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NYSE:MPX opened at $13.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.91. The stock has a market cap of $469.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.19. Marine Products has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $14.55.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marine Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Marine Products by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 246,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Marine Products by 20.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Marine Products by 3.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Marine Products by 107.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Marine Products by 94.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the period. 13.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marine Products Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of fiberglass powerboats through its subsidiary. Its products include Vortex, Robalo, and Chaparral . The company was founded on August 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

