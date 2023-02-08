Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,492,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526,669 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 2.58% of CoStar Group worth $730,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CoStar Group by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 8,253 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 504.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter valued at $1,427,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 10.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 32.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target (up previously from $67.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

CoStar Group Trading Up 2.8 %

CoStar Group Company Profile

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $77.86 on Wednesday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 15.36. The company has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.75 and a 200 day moving average of $75.88.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

