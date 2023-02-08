Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,624,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.84% of Sempra worth $393,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 128.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 990,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,821,000 after purchasing an additional 156,739 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Price Performance

Shares of SRE opened at $157.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. Sempra has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $176.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.49 and its 200-day moving average is $159.29.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 64.24%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $2,584,890.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,118,741.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $2,584,890.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,118,741.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 1,621 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $258,452.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,320,019.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,525 shares of company stock valued at $3,317,154 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sempra from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.89.

Sempra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Further Reading

