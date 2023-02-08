Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Releases Earnings Results

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. Mattel had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Mattel’s revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Mattel updated its FY23 guidance to $1.10-1.20 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $1.10-$1.20 EPS.

Mattel Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of MAT stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $20.50. 3,629,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,084,895. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Mattel has a twelve month low of $16.21 and a twelve month high of $26.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Mattel from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mattel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Mattel to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Mattel from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mattel

About Mattel

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel in the third quarter valued at about $1,007,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 20.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 46,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 7,911 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 2.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 542,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,283,000 after buying an additional 12,117 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Mattel by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,415,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,329,000 after purchasing an additional 104,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Mattel by 0.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 278,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

