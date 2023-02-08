Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.10-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.66. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Mattel also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.10-1.20 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Mattel to $22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Mattel from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Mattel from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Mattel in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mattel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.50. 3,629,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,084,895. Mattel has a twelve month low of $16.21 and a twelve month high of $26.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mattel Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in Mattel by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 23,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 5.8% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Mattel by 1.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 93,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Mattel by 2.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.