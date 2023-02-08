Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 PLC (LON:MIG3) Insider Acquires £4,971.54 in Stock

Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 PLC (LON:MIG3 – Get Rating) insider David Allan acquired 8,722 shares of Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.69) per share, for a total transaction of £4,971.54 ($5,976.13).

Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 Stock Performance

MIG3 stock opened at GBX 55 ($0.66) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 51.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 52.31. The firm has a market cap of £57.51 million and a P/E ratio of 5,350.00. Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 52 ($0.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 60 ($0.72).

Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is a positive change from Maven Income and Growth VCT 3’s previous dividend of $1.25. Maven Income and Growth VCT 3’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 475.00%.

Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 Company Profile

Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 PLC is a venture capital trust fund specializing in development capital and early stage investments. In case of private companies, the fund prefers to invest in later stage. It does not invest in hostile public to private transactions. The fund's objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation principally through investment in smaller unquoted companies and AIM quoted companies in the United Kingdom with strong growth potential.

