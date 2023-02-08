McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) is Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s Largest Position

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the period. McKesson accounts for about 3.9% of Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth $49,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in McKesson during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCK. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on McKesson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.30.

McKesson Trading Up 1.3 %

MCK stock traded up $4.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $368.35. 188,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,951. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $260.73 and a 52-week high of $401.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $377.20 and its 200 day moving average is $366.90. The stock has a market cap of $50.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.61.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 25.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 9.88%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total transaction of $949,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,762.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,577 shares of company stock valued at $4,804,678 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

