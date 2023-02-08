Meixler Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17 shares during the quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of REGN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,176,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,015,457,000 after buying an additional 193,175 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,648,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,957,433,000 after buying an additional 77,380 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,265,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,339,107,000 after buying an additional 28,271 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,750,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,205,910,000 after buying an additional 56,253 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,022,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $704,526,000 after purchasing an additional 64,867 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 11,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.75, for a total value of $8,868,259.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,578 shares in the company, valued at $22,650,653.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 11,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.75, for a total value of $8,868,259.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,578 shares in the company, valued at $22,650,653.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director N Anthony Coles sold 5,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.11, for a total transaction of $4,111,845.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,522.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,725 shares of company stock valued at $15,297,001 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on REGN shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $770.00 to $834.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $756.00 in a report on Monday. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $915.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $790.00 to $856.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $799.18.

NASDAQ:REGN traded down $13.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $756.18. 147,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,864. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $538.01 and a one year high of $800.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 5.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $735.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $701.37. The company has a market cap of $82.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.25.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $23.72 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.78 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

