MetisDAO Price Down 4.8% This Week (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $34.72 or 0.00151216 BTC on exchanges. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $153.82 million and approximately $8.71 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00009990 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00051288 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00029995 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002035 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00019273 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004294 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.90 or 0.00226014 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002800 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

METIS is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,429,703 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

