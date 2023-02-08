Metro (ETR:B4B3) PT Set at €9.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Metro (ETR:B4B3 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €9.00 ($9.68) price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.78% from the company’s current price.

B4B3 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €5.00 ($5.38) target price on shares of Metro in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Baader Bank set a €8.75 ($9.41) price objective on Metro in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €8.10 ($8.71) price target on Metro in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Warburg Research set a €8.50 ($9.14) price objective on shares of Metro in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays set a €8.00 ($8.60) target price on shares of Metro in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

Metro Stock Performance

Shares of ETR B4B3 remained flat at €8.35 ($8.98) during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,620. The firm has a market cap of $24.85 million and a PE ratio of -26.85. Metro has a 12-month low of €6.15 ($6.61) and a 12-month high of €11.60 ($12.47). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €8.44 and its 200-day moving average price is €7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.78.

About Metro

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 748 wholesale stores and supply depots under the METRO, MAKRO, Aviludo, Classic Fine Foods, Davigel Spain, Pro à Pro, and Rungis Express brand names serving hotels, restaurants, bars, cafes, catering companies, small grocery stores, kiosks, independent retailers, service providers, and authorities in Europe, Russia, and Asia, as well as online marketplace METRO MARKETS.

