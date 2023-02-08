Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Position Boosted by First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 32,228,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,871,828,000 after purchasing an additional 551,092 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $567,576,000 after acquiring an additional 123,806 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,763,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,584,000 after acquiring an additional 48,753 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,720,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,085,000 after acquiring an additional 664,472 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,628,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,524,000 after acquiring an additional 88,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

MCHP opened at $86.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.56. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $54.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.76. The company has a market cap of $47.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.358 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 35.50%.

MCHP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.58.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

