Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th.

Mid Penn Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% annually over the last three years. Mid Penn Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 18.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Mid Penn Bancorp to earn $4.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.1%.

Get Mid Penn Bancorp alerts:

Mid Penn Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of MPB stock opened at $32.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Mid Penn Bancorp has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $34.99. The firm has a market cap of $508.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid Penn Bancorp

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Mid Penn Bancorp to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Mid Penn Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Mid Penn Bancorp to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

In other news, Director Theodore W. Mowery purchased 3,300 shares of Mid Penn Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $100,419.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,942.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mid Penn Bancorp news, Director John E. Noone bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.37 per share, with a total value of $31,370.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,347. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore W. Mowery purchased 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $100,419.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,942.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mid Penn Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 28,237 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,517,000 after acquiring an additional 18,759 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 19.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 15,818 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in the first quarter worth $371,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Mid Penn Bancorp during the first quarter worth $369,000. 39.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, deposits, debit and credit cards, mortgages, loans, cash management, trust and investment services, electronic banking, and wealth management solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.