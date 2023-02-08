Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:MSVB)

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th.
Mid-Southern Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 31.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Shares of MSVB opened at $13.03 on Wednesday. Mid-Southern Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.61 and a twelve month high of $15.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.24. The firm has a market cap of $37.40 million, a PE ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.
Mid-Southern Bancorp Company Profile
Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc is the savings and loan holding company of Mid-Southern Savings Bank, which it originates one-to-four family residential real estate mortgage loans inclusion home equity lines of credit, commerical, multifamily real estate, and construction loans. It also offers commerical business and other consumer loans.
