Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:MSVB)

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th.

Mid-Southern Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 31.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get Mid-Southern Bancorp alerts:

Mid-Southern Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of MSVB opened at $13.03 on Wednesday. Mid-Southern Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.61 and a twelve month high of $15.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.24. The firm has a market cap of $37.40 million, a PE ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mid-Southern Bancorp

Mid-Southern Bancorp Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mid-Southern Bancorp stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MSVB Get Rating ) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 7.25% of Mid-Southern Bancorp worth $2,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 25.48% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc is the savings and loan holding company of Mid-Southern Savings Bank, which it originates one-to-four family residential real estate mortgage loans inclusion home equity lines of credit, commerical, multifamily real estate, and construction loans. It also offers commerical business and other consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.