MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Stock Price Up 10.1%

Shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) rose 10.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.47 and last traded at $4.47. Approximately 748,831 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 594,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.06.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MDXG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MiMedx Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.28 and its 200-day moving average is $3.30.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 311.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

