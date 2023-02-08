Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($3.04) Per Share

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 7th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($3.04) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mirati Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($13.50) per share.
Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.46) by $0.37. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.40% and a negative net margin of 6,253.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 million.
Mirati Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $53.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.00. Mirati Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $32.96 and a fifty-two week high of $114.75.
Institutional Trading of Mirati Therapeutics
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $634,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 54,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 22,970 shares during the period.
Insider Buying and Selling at Mirati Therapeutics
In other news, Director Julie M. Cherrington sold 2,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $113,704.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Julie M. Cherrington sold 2,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total transaction of $113,704.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David D. Meek sold 3,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $134,726.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,618,744.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,593 shares of company stock valued at $8,465,677 in the last 90 days. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Mirati Therapeutics
Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX)
- Is SoundHound Voice AI the Next Big Thing?
- Double Meat: Beyond Meat Could Be 2023’s Next Two-Bagger
- It’s Time To be Interested In Pinterest Again
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Flight After Clearing Base
- 3 Solar-Energy Stocks Setting Up In Bullish Bases
Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.