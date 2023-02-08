Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($3.04) Per Share

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 7th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($3.04) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mirati Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($13.50) per share.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.46) by $0.37. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.40% and a negative net margin of 6,253.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $84.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics to $73.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Mirati Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $94.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mirati Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.47.

NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $53.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.00. Mirati Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $32.96 and a fifty-two week high of $114.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $634,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 54,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 22,970 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Julie M. Cherrington sold 2,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $113,704.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Julie M. Cherrington sold 2,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total transaction of $113,704.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David D. Meek sold 3,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $134,726.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,618,744.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,593 shares of company stock valued at $8,465,677 in the last 90 days. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

