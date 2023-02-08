Model N (NYSE:MODN) Price Target Raised to $48.00

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at BTIG Research from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.22% from the stock’s previous close.

MODN has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Model N from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Model N from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Model N in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Model N from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Model N from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Model N Price Performance

NYSE MODN traded down $3.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,660. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.60. Model N has a 1-year low of $20.95 and a 1-year high of $43.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.26 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Insider Activity at Model N

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $58.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.13 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.17% and a negative net margin of 13.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that Model N will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Adams sold 11,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $469,047.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,707.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $242,791.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,717,156.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Adams sold 11,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $469,047.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,707.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,775 shares of company stock valued at $3,479,356 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Model N

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MODN. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Model N by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Model N by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Model N during the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Model N by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Model N by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Model N

(Get Rating)

Model N, Inc engages in developing and monetizing revenue management solutions. It offers cloud revenue optimization and compliance to pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high-tech companies. Its products provide business processes such as pricing, quoting, contracting, regulatory compliance, rebates and incentives.

