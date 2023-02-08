Model N (NYSE:MODN) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) fell 7.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $37.63 and last traded at $37.84. 164,822 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 353,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Model N from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Model N from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Model N to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Model N from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Model N from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Model N Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -47.26 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Model N

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Model N had a negative net margin of 13.06% and a negative return on equity of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $58.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $56.13 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Model N, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Model N news, Director Timothy M. Adams sold 11,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $469,047.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,707.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Model N news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 10,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $401,412.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 30,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,462.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Adams sold 11,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $469,047.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,707.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,775 shares of company stock valued at $3,479,356 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Model N

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Model N in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 761.5% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 35.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Model N in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 94.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Model N Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Model N, Inc engages in developing and monetizing revenue management solutions. It offers cloud revenue optimization and compliance to pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high-tech companies. Its products provide business processes such as pricing, quoting, contracting, regulatory compliance, rebates and incentives.

