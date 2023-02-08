Mokosak Advisory Group LLC Invests $486,000 in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA)

Mokosak Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 23,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000. West Bancorporation accounts for about 0.2% of Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 273.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 17,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 13,088 shares during the period. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of West Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at about $1,727,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of West Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 82.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. 42.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

West Bancorporation Price Performance

West Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ WTBA opened at $22.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.50. The company has a market cap of $368.58 million, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.39 and a twelve month high of $30.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area, eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville, and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.

Recommended Stories

