Mokosak Advisory Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Mokosak Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 265,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,517 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.9% of Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.18% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $12,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 278.6% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $46.67 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.86 and a 52-week high of $52.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.48.

