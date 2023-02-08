Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $19.75- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $19.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $33.00 billion-$33.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $33.07 billion. Molina Healthcare also updated its FY23 guidance to $19.75 EPS.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock traded up $4.40 on Wednesday, hitting $307.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 721,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Molina Healthcare has a 1 year low of $249.78 and a 1 year high of $374.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $318.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $329.71. The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.69.

MOH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $369.85.

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total transaction of $848,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,259,194.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total transaction of $526,755.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,447,700.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total value of $848,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,491 shares in the company, valued at $5,259,194.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 18.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,372 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 25.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,633,000 after purchasing an additional 501,107 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 38.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 991,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,815,000 after purchasing an additional 276,909 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 151.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 893,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,128,000 after purchasing an additional 538,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth $214,363,000. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

