monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $167.13.

MNDY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on monday.com from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on monday.com from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on monday.com from $135.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on monday.com from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on monday.com from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On monday.com

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in monday.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in monday.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in monday.com during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in monday.com by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Stock Performance

Shares of MNDY opened at $139.94 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.90. monday.com has a 12-month low of $73.58 and a 12-month high of $238.43.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.69. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 25.26% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The firm had revenue of $136.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.63 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that monday.com will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

