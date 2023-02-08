Monero Price Reaches $167.22 on Major Exchanges (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 8th. One Monero coin can now be purchased for $167.22 or 0.00729710 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Monero has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. Monero has a total market cap of $3.05 billion and $91.02 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22,916.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $98.62 or 0.00430333 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00014671 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00098891 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $131.61 or 0.00574310 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.64 or 0.00186077 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.23 or 0.00197352 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,237,875 coins. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.