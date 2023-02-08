Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CFO Theodore Blegen Sells 608 Shares

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) CFO Theodore Blegen sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.87, for a total transaction of $271,696.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,158,409.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Theodore Blegen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Theodore Blegen sold 1,884 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total transaction of $649,904.64.

On Monday, November 14th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,196 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.33, for a total transaction of $466,834.68.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock traded down $4.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $463.00. 724,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,142. The company has a 50 day moving average of $389.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $402.91. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $301.69 and a fifty-two week high of $541.39. The stock has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.16.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 37.04%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on MPWR. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $432.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $452.80.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

