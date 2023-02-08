Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.50

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (OTCMKTS:MCRUF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Morgan Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.74.
Morgan Advanced Materials Plc is a materials technology company, which engages in engineering of ceramics, carbon, and composites. It operates through Thermal Products, and Carbon and Technical Ceramics divisions. The Thermal Products division comprises thermal ceramics and molten metal systems. The Carbon and Technical Ceramics division consists electrical carbon, seals and bearing, and technical ceramics.
