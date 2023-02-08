Morgan Stanley Boosts AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Price Target to $136.00

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $129.00 to $136.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AGCO. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AGCO to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on AGCO from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AGCO from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AGCO from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.40.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO Stock Down 0.8 %

AGCO stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.46. The company had a trading volume of 175,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,622. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.30. AGCO has a 1 year low of $88.55 and a 1 year high of $150.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGCO

In other AGCO news, Director George E. Minnich sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $185,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,569.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 16.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AGCO by 18.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,241,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,755,000 after buying an additional 511,489 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the 3rd quarter worth $42,196,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 949,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,598,000 after purchasing an additional 353,323 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of AGCO by 363.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 386,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,130,000 after acquiring an additional 302,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 197.3% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 419,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,165,000 after acquiring an additional 278,319 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.