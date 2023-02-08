Morgan Stanley Raises Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Price Target to $117.00

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $117.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.49% from the company’s current price.

FISV has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Fiserv from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $106.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on Fiserv to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $115.28 on Wednesday. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $115.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.54 and its 200-day moving average is $101.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.91. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total transaction of $847,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 188,292 shares in the company, valued at $19,947,654.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total transaction of $847,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 188,292 shares in the company, valued at $19,947,654.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $108,366,866.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,587,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,075,273.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,751,044 shares of company stock worth $178,560,418 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Fiserv by 7.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,900,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,172,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333,116 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,207,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,697,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,811 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,445,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,971,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,081 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Fiserv by 7.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,848,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,325,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 8,689.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,752,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

