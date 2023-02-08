Morgan Stanley Raises Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Price Target to $117.00

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2023

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISVGet Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $117.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.49% from the company’s current price.

FISV has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Fiserv from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $106.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on Fiserv to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.36.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $115.28 on Wednesday. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $115.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.54 and its 200-day moving average is $101.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISVGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.91. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total transaction of $847,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 188,292 shares in the company, valued at $19,947,654.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total transaction of $847,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 188,292 shares in the company, valued at $19,947,654.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $108,366,866.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,587,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,075,273.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,751,044 shares of company stock worth $178,560,418 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiserv

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Fiserv by 7.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,900,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,172,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333,116 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,207,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,697,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,811 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,445,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,971,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,081 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Fiserv by 7.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,848,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,325,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 8,689.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,752,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV)

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.