Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lowered its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,314 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 47,998 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSI. Credit Suisse Group cut Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.00.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 39,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total transaction of $10,254,662.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,919,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.02, for a total transaction of $321,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,905,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 39,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total value of $10,254,662.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,919,259.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 94,825 shares of company stock valued at $25,099,492 in the last three months. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $257.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $260.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.89. The firm has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.90. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.18 and a 1 year high of $275.16.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.76%.

About Motorola Solutions

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Recommended Stories

