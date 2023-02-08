MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$67.71.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTY. Raymond James reduced their price target on MTY Food Group from C$68.00 to C$64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. CIBC boosted their price target on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on MTY Food Group from C$67.00 to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. TD Securities reduced their target price on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

MTY Food Group Trading Up 1.9 %

MTY opened at C$70.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.03. MTY Food Group has a 12 month low of C$45.20 and a 12 month high of C$71.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$61.42 and a 200-day moving average price of C$59.33.

MTY Food Group Increases Dividend

MTY Food Group Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This is an increase from MTY Food Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. MTY Food Group’s payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

