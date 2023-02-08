MVL Price Hits $0.0045 on Major Exchanges (MVL)

MVL (MVL) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Over the last week, MVL has traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar. MVL has a total market cap of $101.03 million and approximately $17.28 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MVL token can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.83 or 0.00443232 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,745.52 or 0.29360484 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $98.49 or 0.00428687 BTC.

About MVL

MVL was first traded on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 27,802,958,863 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,552,958,863 tokens. The official message board for MVL is medium.com/mvl-ecosystem. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io. The Reddit community for MVL is https://reddit.com/r/mvl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MVL Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

