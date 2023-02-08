My DeFi Pet Price Reaches $0.0646 on Exchanges (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $1.90 million and approximately $669,852.72 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be bought for $0.0646 or 0.00000281 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded up 17.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet (DPET) is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,374,657 tokens. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

