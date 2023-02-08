Navcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $4.49 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 8th. During the last week, Navcoin has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0595 or 0.00000264 BTC on major exchanges. Navcoin has a market cap of $4.49 million and $3,298.09 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.40 or 0.00237254 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00102009 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00060470 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00065706 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004383 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000401 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,459,102 coins and its circulating supply is 75,395,234 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.