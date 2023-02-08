NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,002,032 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 1,615,040 shares.The stock last traded at $88.15 and had previously closed at $88.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTES. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NetEase from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com lowered NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NetEase from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NetEase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetEase currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.14.

NetEase Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.36. The firm has a market cap of $57.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.49.

NetEase Increases Dividend

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.46. NetEase had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is 34.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in NetEase by 25.3% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in NetEase by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NetEase by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NetEase by 4.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 9,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

Further Reading

