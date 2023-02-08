Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) CEO Sells $237,178.20 in Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total value of $237,178.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 491,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,249,369.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kevin Charles Gorman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 6th, Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,040 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.68, for a total transaction of $321,267.20.

On Tuesday, January 31st, Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,707 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $297,986.56.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NBIX traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $104.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,185,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,912. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.25 and a twelve month high of $129.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 68.29 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.00 and a 200 day moving average of $111.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.96 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 10.38%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $136.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 195.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,309,000 after buying an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

