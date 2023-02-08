Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09, RTT News reports. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $103.82 on Wednesday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $75.25 and a fifty-two week high of $129.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.86 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total value of $3,565,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,037.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Eric Benevich sold 50,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $6,295,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,969,453.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 30,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total transaction of $3,565,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,037.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,947 shares of company stock worth $10,522,682. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Neurocrine Biosciences

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,239,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 130,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,814,000 after acquiring an additional 64,179 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 155,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,480,000 after acquiring an additional 6,541 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NBIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.06.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

