New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.88% from the company’s current price.

NEWR has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wedbush initiated coverage on New Relic in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on New Relic from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on New Relic from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on New Relic from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.77.

NEWR stock opened at $64.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.76. New Relic has a fifty-two week low of $41.66 and a fifty-two week high of $109.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 0.88.

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $226.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.60 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 62.88% and a negative net margin of 25.24%. Equities analysts forecast that New Relic will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William Staples sold 6,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $376,389.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,403 shares in the company, valued at $3,795,990.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William Staples sold 6,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $376,389.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,403 shares in the company, valued at $3,795,990.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Radhakrishnan Mahendran sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $11,770,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,059,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,723,385.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 590,940 shares of company stock worth $35,264,771 over the last 90 days. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eminence Capital LP raised its position in New Relic by 1.9% in the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,684,328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $326,167,000 after acquiring an additional 105,092 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in New Relic by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,973,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $332,645,000 after acquiring an additional 49,388 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC raised its position in New Relic by 11.6% in the second quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 2,523,634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,308,000 after acquiring an additional 261,372 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in New Relic by 0.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,889,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,346,000 after acquiring an additional 9,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new position in New Relic in the second quarter worth $74,324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

