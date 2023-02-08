Nexum (NEXM) Price Tops $0.0108 on Major Exchanges

Nexum (NEXM) traded down 21% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Over the last seven days, Nexum has traded 58.3% higher against the dollar. Nexum has a market capitalization of $829.00 million and approximately $43,062.48 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nexum Token Profile

Nexum was first traded on January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Nexum is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nexum is nexum.ai.

Buying and Selling Nexum

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

