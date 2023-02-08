Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Shares of Nexus Gold Corp. (CVE:NXS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 23300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Nexus Gold Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77.

Nexus Gold Company Profile

Nexus Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in West Africa and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, manganese, bauxite, copper, nickel, lead, zinc, and limestone/marble deposits. Its flagship property include the McKenzie Gold Project covering an area of approximately 1,348 hectares located in Red Lake, Ontario.

Featured Stories

