Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Price Target Cut to $490.00

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $500.00 to $490.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $478.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $478.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $508.13.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NOC stock opened at $452.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.51. Northrop Grumman has a 1 year low of $371.66 and a 1 year high of $556.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $502.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $497.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman will post 21.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,366,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,756,624,000 after purchasing an additional 122,593 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,131,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,705,682,000 after acquiring an additional 100,116 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,562,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,140,714,000 after acquiring an additional 339,889 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,142,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,007,854,000 after acquiring an additional 851,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,409,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $663,087,000 after acquiring an additional 29,441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

