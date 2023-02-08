NOV (NYSE:NOV) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

NOV Stock Performance

Shares of NOV stock opened at $23.27 on Wednesday. NOV has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $24.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 59.67 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.05.

NOV Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of NOV

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NOV shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of NOV to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on NOV from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NOV in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on NOV from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of NOV in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOV. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of NOV during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $911,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in NOV by 42.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,372 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 11,966 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in NOV by 24.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,897 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NOV in the third quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of NOV during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,426,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NOV

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

Further Reading

