Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) versus SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) Financial Survey

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) and SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Novozymes A/S and SAB Biotherapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novozymes A/S 2 6 1 0 1.89 SAB Biotherapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Novozymes A/S currently has a consensus price target of $430.00, indicating a potential upside of 727.08%. SAB Biotherapeutics has a consensus price target of $3.67, indicating a potential upside of 408.34%. Given Novozymes A/S’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Novozymes A/S is more favorable than SAB Biotherapeutics.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novozymes A/S $2.38 billion 4.97 $500.53 million N/A N/A SAB Biotherapeutics $60.88 million 0.60 -$17.15 million N/A N/A

This table compares Novozymes A/S and SAB Biotherapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Novozymes A/S has higher revenue and earnings than SAB Biotherapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Novozymes A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.9% of SAB Biotherapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.0% of SAB Biotherapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Novozymes A/S has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SAB Biotherapeutics has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Novozymes A/S and SAB Biotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novozymes A/S 20.08% 26.96% 13.00% SAB Biotherapeutics -68.35% -82.05% -46.84%

Summary

Novozymes A/S beats SAB Biotherapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

About SAB Biotherapeutics

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies based on human antibodies. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at specific diseases, including infectious diseases comprising COVID-19 and influenza, immune and autoimmune disorders, such as type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and cancer. The company uses its DiversitAb immunotherapy platform to produce fully-human polyclonal antibodies without the need for human donors. Its lead product candidates include SAB-185, a fully-human polyclonal antibody therapeutic candidate that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19; and SAB-176, a fully-human polyclonal antibody therapeutic candidate that is in development to treat or prevent severe influenza. The company's pre-clinical product candidates in development for autoimmune diseases include SAB-142 for type 1 diabetes and organ transplant induction/rejection. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

