Numeraire Trading 27.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (NMR)

Numeraire (NMR) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Numeraire has a total market capitalization of $126.36 million and approximately $37.82 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Numeraire token can now be bought for approximately $21.46 or 0.00093887 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Numeraire has traded up 27.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.47 or 0.00445209 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000109 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,721.77 or 0.29491428 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $94.68 or 0.00415404 BTC.

Numeraire Profile

Numeraire’s launch date was June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,931,080 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,888,504 tokens. Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai. The Reddit community for Numeraire is https://reddit.com/r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Numeraire

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.”Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”.In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

