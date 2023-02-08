Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Stock Rating Lowered by TD Securities

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $91.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.07% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Nutrien from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on Nutrien from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group set a $103.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.78.

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $81.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $68.82 and a 1 year high of $117.25. The company has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.90.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Nutrien by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 38,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Cadence Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Nutrien by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Nutrien by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Van Strum & Towne Inc. grew its holdings in Nutrien by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 13,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 64.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

