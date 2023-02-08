Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised Oak Street Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Oak Street Health from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James raised Oak Street Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Oak Street Health from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Oak Street Health from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oak Street Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.14.

Oak Street Health Stock Performance

Shares of OSH stock opened at $33.68 on Wednesday. Oak Street Health has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 2.32.

Insider Transactions at Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health ( NYSE:OSH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.07. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 1,883.59% and a negative net margin of 26.04%. The firm had revenue of $545.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.28 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oak Street Health will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $42,165.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,357,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,667,796.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $42,165.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,357,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,667,796.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Guenthner sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $233,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 460,619 shares in the company, valued at $13,063,154.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,492 shares of company stock valued at $2,715,019. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 1.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 37,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

