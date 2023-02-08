ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
ObsEva Stock Performance
ObsEva stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. ObsEva has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average of $0.21.
ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. On average, research analysts forecast that ObsEva will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ObsEva
ObsEva Company Profile
ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ObsEva (OBSV)
- 3 Hot Stocks The Analysts Are Buying
- Hertz Global Holding Could Be A Comfortable Ride In 2023
- Two Billionaires Are Rigging the Market. Here’s How to Fight Back
- Should Investors Buy or Sell the Vaccinex Patent News?
- Take-Two Interactive Or Activision Blizzard: An Obvious Choice?
Receive News & Ratings for ObsEva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ObsEva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.