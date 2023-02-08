ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

ObsEva Stock Performance

ObsEva stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. ObsEva has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average of $0.21.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. On average, research analysts forecast that ObsEva will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ObsEva

ObsEva Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in ObsEva by 54,142.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 483,490 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in ObsEva in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in ObsEva by 12.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,450,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 155,366 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in ObsEva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in ObsEva by 434.2% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 104,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 85,303 shares during the last quarter. 17.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

