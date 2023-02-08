OC Oerlikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Sets New 1-Year High at $5.50

OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.50 and last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of OC Oerlikon from CHF 8.50 to CHF 8 in a report on Monday, November 7th.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.35.
OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Surface Solutions and Polymer Processing Solutions. The Surface Solutions segment supplies advanced materials and surface technologies for components and tools used in range of industrial applications.
